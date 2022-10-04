Poll: Voters Oppose Biden’s Plan To Ban Gas Vehicles

A new poll by Convention of States in conjunction with Trafalgar Group finds that Americans overwhelmingly reject Biden’s plan to eliminate gas-powered vehicles.

The poll surveyed 1,079 likely general election voters between Sept. 17 and 20, with a margin of error of 2.9%.

In response to the question, “What do you believe is most likely to provide America with reliable, long-term energy independence?” more than 40% of respondents answered, “Increase domestic oil and gas production.” The next most popular response, at 25.5%, was to “[f]ocus new energy investments on renewables like solar and wind.”

Only 1.4% of voters chose, “Eliminate gas-powered vehicles and move to electric” as the best way to establish American energy independence. (RELATED: Europe’s Power Woes May Lead To Cell Network Shutdown)

Even among Democrats polled, only 3% chose eliminating gas-powered vehicles as the most effective approach to the issue. The percentage of Republicans who chose that option was zero.

President Biden announced in Aug. 2021 that he was implementing a strategy aimed at eliminating gas powered cars in favor of electric vehicles. He also announced tighter mileage standards for vehicles built in the year 2023.