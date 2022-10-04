Tomi Lahren Mocks Ocasio-Cortez After She Objects To Migrant Tent City In Her District

Fox News host Tomi Lahren mocked Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday for criticizing a proposed tent city in her district.

Ocasio-Cortez took a shot at Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday over his plan to build a tent city in a Bronx parking lot that could house upward of 1,000 illegal migrants, according to the New York Daily News. Lahren responded to the congresswoman’s criticism during a “Fox and Friends First” segment Tuesday, alleging that Democrats are hypocrites when it comes to issues such as the border crisis.

“I think it’s quite obvious that Democrats love the idea of illegal immigrants. They love the idea of them being in the shadows, but when they’re actually confronted with it and they have to explain it to their constituents why their shelters and their cities and their communities are being overrun, then suddenly want to make the problem go away,” Lahren argued.

“They try to tout what they do as solving a humanitarian crisis. I agree with them. There is a humanitarian crisis going on and a lot of it’s going on at our southern border where these migrants, these illegal immigrants, are coming in,” she went on to say. (RELATED: Viral Video Shows How Different Texas Is Versus NYC On Immigration)

.@TomiLahren: AOC, Democrats now seeing ‘real-life’ consequences of border crisis https://t.co/q4l7eAkEB8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 4, 2022

Cortez told to the New York Daily News that she thinks “we can get to a place with a better solution here,” in reference to Adams’ proposed plan.

A spokesman for Adams spokesman, Fabien Levy, defended the mayor’s tent plans, according to the New York Daily News.

“No location is perfect, but we are confident in this decision,” he reportedly said. “And we’re glad that so many local elected officials recognize we’re in an emergency and are willing to work with us towards a successful rollout.”