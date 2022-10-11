‘The View’ Condemns LA Council President’s Racist Remarks

“The View” panel condemned former Democratic L.A. Council President Nury Martinez on Tuesday over her racist comments.

The panel criticized Martinez’s racist remarks released in leaked audio from an October 2021 meeting when she said a fellow councilman, who is white, raised his black son “like a little white kid” and compared him to a monkey.

“What do adults do when these kinds of things happen with little children? We put you in time out. You need to get out and let somebody in who can actually do the job without talking about stuff that has no effect for you. Get out,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

The co-hosts all criticized that she made the remarks about a child, who was 2-years-old at the time. Co-host Ana Navarro said she is “mortified” that this incident revolves around members of the Latino community and called on the black and brown communities to unite. (RELATED: Liberal Media Downplays That Disgraced LA City Council President Is A Democrat)

“I am mortified, horrified, embarrassed that it was four Latinos…get the hell out because you brought us shame, embarrassment and if we want to start the healing process, we need to unite our communities and that starts by you getting off the stage because you are not fit, you don’t have the character to be able to do that and there is no excuse for what you did.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she has experienced the alleged “anti-blackness” in the Latino community as the daughter of a black father and a Puerto Rican mother. She revealed that people say negative and racist remarks to Hostin’s mother about her and her father because they are black.

Co-host Sara Haines said this incident is “the lowest point” she has witnessed in her lifetime, and co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin added that people are obligated to call out racism.

“I just want to say it is hard to speak up when you see something is going wrong,” Hostin said. “We will do it a lot. We get so much backlash but I’m telling you it’s worth it. It’s worth it every single time you call someone out because it’s a teachable moment, please people do it more.”

During Monday’s episode, Hostin said that people accuse her of being racist for calling out racism. In late September, she accused former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley of attempting to hide her Indian heritage by going by her middle name, though it is a common name in Punjab, the region of India her parents emigrated from.

She also said May that being a “black Republican” is an “oxymoron,” saying that she does not understand black or Latino Republicans. Goldberg also came under fire in January after she said the Holocaust was not about race, in which she later apologized.