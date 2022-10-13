Iconic Convenience Chain Could Abandon Plans In Dem City Thanks To Skyrocketing Crime: REPORT

The Wawa convenience store chain is mulling the possibility of abandoning plans to expand in Philadelphia amid an ongoing crimewave, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Democratic City Councilmember Mike Driscoll met with Wawa executives Sept. 25, the day after around 100 young people wrecked a Philadelphia Wawa store in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood, he claimed at a Tuesday town hall-style forum, according to the outlet. Driscoll cited one company leader as saying, “We’re seriously considering moving out of the city of Philadelphia in our strategic planning, at least not to expand.”

“They’ve had to invest in security, and those of you that have these office buildings [know that] security doesn’t add anything to your bottom line, it takes away from your bottom line,” Driscoll told forum attendees, according to Journal. “But without it, then you’re in deep trouble. So they are spending money, they’re losing money.” (RELATED: Here Are All The Companies Fleeing Crime-Infested Chicago)

Philadelphia saw a roughly 39.5% increase in reported robberies in the first half of this year compared to the first half of 2021, according to Philadelphia Police statistics cited by the Major Cities Chiefs Association. Year-to-date recorded murders were down about 1% by Oct. 10 compared to 2021, but recorded murders increased in each of the past eight full years, according to Philadelphia Police Department data.

Wawa closed two Philadelphia locations in 2021 after having chosen in August to close a different one that was the site of a 2018 stabbing, the Journal reported.

The company did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

