Biden Says He’s Uncertain When Inflation Will Go Down, Hopes It Will By End Of 2023

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he doesn’t know when prices will go down, but hopes they will by the end of 2023.

“I hope by the end of next year . . . but I can’t make that prediction. I’m convinced we’re not going to go up. I’m convinced they’re going to continue to go down,” Biden told a reporter while walking away from the podium.

Reporter: “Can you say when you expect prices to get back to normal, Mr. President? Joe Biden: “I hope by the end of next year…but I can’t make that prediction.” pic.twitter.com/sxqYNDg7dA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 13, 2022

The president made the remarks while speaking about efforts to tackle inflation, saying that although the numbers showed “a lot of good news on the horizon,” there was still work to do.

“Inflation is coming down in America,” Biden said. “Make no mistake, prices are still too high. We still have work to do.”

“For the last several months, wages have gone up more than prices have gone up,” he added. “We’re just getting started.”

Inflation and economic issues as a whole were the top priority for a majority of Americans heading into the midterm elections after facing record-breaking gas and food prices, numerous polls indicated.

Prices have grown faster than wages since Biden took office, so “the average family is effectively $7,400 poorer today” compared to his inauguration day, E. J. Antoni, a research fellow for regional economics at the Heritage Foundation, said.

After the midterms, the White House told the Daily Caller that Biden's top priority is the economy in response to an inquiry on what "important" things he has to deal with over going to the southern border.

“The President was clear that his top priority is investing in the American economy and in American communities, out-competing China, and bringing back American jobs from overseas. In fact, as Daily Caller reported multiple times recently, the economy is the top issue for most Americans. If anyone believes that shouldn’t be the President’s top priority too, they should say that out loud,” Abdullah Hasan, the White House assistant press secretary, said.