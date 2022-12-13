Phoenix Suns Announcer Claims That The New Orleans Pelicans Are Using A ‘Boo’ Machine

Everybody involved with this had a fantastic weekend.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans squared off against each other in a two-game set this past weekend, one being Dec. 9 and the other Dec. 11, and both gave us outright chaos.

In the first game, the Pelicans scored a 128-117 victory over the Suns, and at the end of the game, New Orleans star Zion Williamson pulled a flashy dunk that ignited the Pelicans fan base in a positive way, and the entire Phoenix team in a negative way.

CP3 & the Suns didn’t appreciate Zion throwing down a 360 windmill in the final seconds of the game! pic.twitter.com/JOycGISgHz — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 10, 2022

The tension carried into the second game, a game that New Orleans would once again win, this time 129-124.

Instead of launching into a brawl, however, Pelicans fans rained downed boos on Suns point guard Chris Paul throughout the game. During the second quarter, Phoenix color commentator Eddie Johnson accused New Orleans of using a “machine” to amplify the boos of the crowd.

Eddie Johnson wasn’t buying all the boos for Chris Paul in NOLA pic.twitter.com/BFqFHUiWbf — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) December 12, 2022

This then led to Chryssi Flores, the New Orleans Pelicans’ senior manager of game experience, taking to Twitter to deny the accusations:

As the person in charge of this aspect of the game I can definitively tell you that those boo’s came directly from the fans and not from my music operator. Pels fans only get louder with shade.#makethemhearyou @PelicansNBA @ThePels12 pic.twitter.com/ArmeB8OK6Z — Chryssi Flores (@chryssiflores) December 12, 2022

I love being a Miami Heat fan, but holy hell, it would’ve been so much fun to be a New Orleans Pelicans or Phoenix Suns fan this weekend, particularly a fan of the Pelicans (because of the wins, obviously). This whole two-game series was full of insanity. (RELATED: Atlanta Hawks-Chicago Bulls Game Has Three Lead Changes In Final Second With An Insane Finish)

And I just want to say, I love how Zion Williamson has gotten his health and his game back, so much so that a flashy 360 windmill dunk of his is pissing off an entire team and nearly sparking up a bench-clearing fight, and then, in turn, causing crazy accusations from what’s supposed to be a professional color commentator, truly bringing a new definition to the “color” part of that position — it was so great!

What a fantastic weekend.