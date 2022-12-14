‘Drop The Hammer’: Bodycam Footage Reportedly Unveils New Details In Paul Pelosi Attack

Prosecutors played 15 seconds of police bodycam footage reportedly showing David DePape’s alleged attack on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi.

Attorneys released the footage Wednesday during DePape’s appearance in court. The clip showed the moment when police arrived in response to an intrusion at Pelosi’s San Francisco residence, KRON4 reported. The footage allegedly showed DePape attacking Pelosi with a hammer as police arrived on the scene, as well as the moment DePape was charged and arrested.

Reporters present in court while the clip played could only hear the video, because the screen faced toward the judge, according to KRON4.

“Good morning, what’s going on man?” an officer said to DePape upon entry, according to KRON4.

“Everything’s good,” DePape allegedly replied in the footage.

“Drop the hammer!” the officer demanded.

“Uh nope,” he said.

There was an audible struggle as DePape allegedly struck Pelosi with a hammer, KRON4 continued. One officer ran at DePape and brought him to the ground, according to the outlet, where the suspect allegedly lay unconscious in a pool of blood.

I’m waiting to be allowed inside the courtroom for David DePape’s preliminary hearing. San Francisco deputies constructed this barricade blocking news reporters from barging in too early. Prosecutors just went in. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/axFQ9py7LS — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) December 14, 2022

Deputy Public Defender Adam Lipson reportedly asked San Francisco Police Department officer Kyle Cagney if Pelosi appeared to be injured when the police arrived at his residence. Cagney said Pelosi appeared to be unharmed, according to KRON4.

San Francisco Police Department Lt. Carla Hurley previously conducted an hour-long interview with Pelosi at San Francisco General Hospital on Oct. 30. She was called to the witness stand during DePape’s court appearance Wednesday.

Pelosi reportedly told Hurley that DePape woke him up at 2:10 a.m. and repeatedly asked “Where’s Nancy?”

“[Pelosi] asked [the alleged suspect], why do you want to talk to Nancy? He replied, she was second-in-line for the Presidency and they are all corrupt and we need to take them out,” Hurley continued, according to KRON4. (RELATED: Paul Pelosi’s Attacker Was In US Illegally: REPORT)

Pelosi then called 911 on speakerphone, Hurley told the court, according to KRON4. DePape was allegedly holding a hammer and plastic zip cords and kept repeating he could “take” Pelosi “out.” Pelosi answered the door when police arrived.

DePape approached Pelosi’s right side with the hammer, leading Pelosi to grab the handle of the weapon, Hurley told the court, according to the outlet. Pelosi allegedly told Hurley his last memory of the incident is of the suspect yanking the hammer out of his hand before he, Pelosi, woke up on the floor in a pool of blood.

The court played a tape of Hurley conducting an interview with DePape on Oct. 28.

“Do you know why you are in custody?” Hurley asked.

“Oh absolutely. I’m not trying to get away with it. I know exactly what I did,” DePape told Hurley, according to KRON4. “The lies are insane. People in Washington. It originates with Hillary. Honestly, day in and day out, the person on TV lying every day was [Nancy] Pelosi. It’s fucking insane the crime spree the Democrats have been on, persecuting the rival campaign.”

“Do you mean the Trump campaign?” Hurley asked.

“Yes, Trump. [The Democrats] go from one crime to another crime. It’s a whole fucking four years. It’s unacceptable,” DePape reportedly answered.

DePape allegedly said he intended to hold the House Speaker “hostage” and “break her kneecaps” if she told him lies.

“Did you really think that she would tell the truth?” Hurley asked.

“No,” DePape said, according to KRON4.

The Department of Justice charged DePape on Oct. 31 with attempting to kidnap a U.S. official, as well as assaulting a U.S. official’s immediate family member with intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties. He faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted on the two counts.