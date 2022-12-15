‘Several Hours Of Surgery’: Man Reportedly Airlifted To Hospital After Pit Bull Pack Attack

A pack of pit bulls reportedly attacked a lineman Tuesday in Carroll County, Mississippi, causing him to suffer lacerations.

Police received a call about an attack off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb around 2:41 p.m., according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, WLBT3 reported. (RELATED: Teenager Nearly Loses Leg From Pitbull Attack)

JUST IN: A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. https://t.co/L1Uq2HUlpr — WJTV 12 News (@WJTV) December 14, 2022

Five pit bulls reportedly attacked Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, after completing a service call. As he was backing out of a driveway of the Mabry family, his car got stuck, so he exited the vehicle and walked to the Mabry’s home, according to WLBT3.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, police received a call about a pit bull attack off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb around 2:41 p.m. https://t.co/jmndxco6lB — WDAM 7 (@wdam) December 15, 2022

On his way there, the pack approached Mabry, so he shot his gun in the air to scare the dogs, which ended up killing one of them, WLBT3 reported. The family and a nurse who lives next door helped the lineman until Medstat personnel and deputies arrived. A helicopter transported him to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he underwent “several hours of surgery,” according to WLBT3.

David Nicholas Smith, the owner of the pit bulls, reportedly put the four other dogs down. Police say that Smith violated Carroll County’s Pit Bull Ordinance and will face charges.

“Pit bull owners of [Carroll County] will be held accountable if they are discovered to be out of compliance with the pit bull ordinance – whether or not an attack is involved,” a Carroll County official said, WLBT3 reported. “Because pit bulls can be dangerous to the public, our county enacted the ordinance to safeguard our citizens. This incident shows how important compliance is.”