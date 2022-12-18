Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire Arrested For Allegedly Beating Up His Daughter

Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday on misdemeanor battery charges hours after receiving his master’s degree from the University of Miami.

Stoudemire allegedly slapped his daughter several times and punched her in the jaw to the point of where she was left bloodied, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports. Slater reported that Stoudemire told police his daughter, “received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

Slater mentioned in his list of tweets that Stoudemire’s bond is listed at just $1,500.

According to TMZ, Stoudemire has two daughters that are 14 and 17 years old but it is unclear which one of the two was the alleged victim of Stoudemire’s assault. Either way, he is a pathetic excuse of a human-being for laying his hands on a woman, never mind his own daughter!

(RELATED: Four-Time NBA Champion Draymond Green Has Heckling Fan Removed From Stands)

If I were the President of the University of Miami, I would revoke Stoudemire’s degree immediately. What kind of whack job beats up their own child? It’s truly sickening if you ask me.

Regardless of what his daughter said or did, Stoudemire handled it in the worst way possible and he should be depicted as the monster that he is. Hopefully karma bites him for this.