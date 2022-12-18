BREAKING: Taylor Lorenz Suspended From Twitter

Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz was suspended from Twitter late Saturday night.

It is unclear why Lorenz was banned from Twitter, with Lorenz allegedly confused as to why she was suspended, according to New York Magazine reporter Yashar Ali.

“Taylor Lorenz says she has no idea why she’s been permanently suspended on Twitter. She says she only had two tweets left on her account that were promoting her other social media accounts. She notes she reached out to Elon Musk for comment today on a story she’s working on.”

Taylor Lorenz says she has no idea why she’s been permanently suspended on Twitter. She says she only had two tweets left on her account that were promoting her other social media accounts. She notes she reached out to Elon Musk for comment today on a story she’s working on. pic.twitter.com/BxPl1shlHl — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) December 18, 2022

Lorenz’ suspension comes days after she reportedly scrubbed and made her account private after she criticized independent journalist Bari Weiss. Axios reported Tuesday that Weiss is in the process of building a new media company called The Free Press, which the outlet described as a “buzzy new media startup.” (RELATED: Liberal Media Is Straight Up Lying About Why Musk Nuked Some Of These Accounts)

“Notable what gets framed as a ‘buzzy media startup.’ If u start off rich, have a rich spouse, rich friends don’t follow any journalistic ethical rules, and focus your content solely on serving the interests of extremely powerful rich ppl, you can go far!” Lorenz tweeted in response to the Axios story.

Andrew Stiles, a senior writer at The Washington Free Beacon, denounced the tweet as “a textbook example of an anti-Semitic trope about how all Jews are rich and powerful, conniving, and immoral.”

Lorenz’ suspension comes just hours after Musk ended the suspension of several journalists’ accounts. The accounts were suspended for allegedly doxxing Musk’s live location.