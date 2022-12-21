‘I Don’t Need To Hide Behind The Clothes’: Shania Twain Poses Nude At Age 57

Shania Twain is 57 years old and embracing her natural beauty by posing topless in the cover art for her latest single, “Waking Up Dreaming.”

Her upcoming sixth studio album puts Twain on display in a way she has never appeared before, and she spoke to People about how much she’s enjoying every moment.

“This is me expressing my truth. I’m comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence,” Twain said. “I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear — if you’re wearing it with that, it’s fashionable. I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes,” Twain told People.

Twain opened up about being very self-conscious and shy in her younger years, and revealed the self-love journey she went on as she grew more confident in her adult years. “I was rejecting what I was growing into, which was very natural. How shameful is that?” Twain said.

She went on to clarify the origins of her shame. “And not shameful of me, but shameful of that pressure. It was terrible,” she said.

These days, Twain isn’t afraid of being authentically herself and she embraces all that comes along with that state of mind.

“I’m feeling more comfortable in my own skin than I’ve ever felt before,” Twain said. (RELATED: All Eyes Are On The Actress Spotted With Pete Davidson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

Twain expressed how much she enjoyed the process of shooting and creating her new topless artwork.

“I can’t even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It’s really liberating,” she added.

Twain wants other girls and women of all ages to be inspired by her experience.

“I want other women that are aging, or any women … even if you’re 12 and you’re developing, you shouldn’t feel like you need to hide behind your fear or your self-conscious shield,” Twain said. “But you have to do it within your own sense of what is right and good and safe for you.”

“I am honestly — I can’t even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting,” Twain said. “If I’m saying to people I’m comfortable in my own skin, I’m queen of me, then I have to express that in the music and the art,” she said to People.

“I’m finding it very fulfilling,” she said, as she closed off the interview.