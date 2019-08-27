Celebrate Shania Twain’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Shania Twain’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 54-year-old singer's birthday, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage., and there truly have been some incredible ones over the years.

Born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, the "You're Still The One" hitmaker got her first big break in the entertainment industry at a very young age and by thirteen she had appeared on CBC's "The Tommy Hunter Show."

Soon, she would be part of a several bands and would be writing her own songs when she got picked up by Mercury Nashville Records. Her self-titled debut album found some success. But her big break would come in 1993 when she exploded on the country music scene with her second album "The Woman In Me."

This time, it was produced by well-known rock producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange who helped produce and write songs with her.

And the rest, as they say, is history. Twain's first hit from the album, "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" came out on February 7, 1995 was smashing success. The music video soon followed, showing Shania rocking a cropped top, jeans and boots and would completely change things in country music forever.

Also the song titled, "Any Man Of Mine" off that album gave her her first number one hit on the country charts and introduced her to a whole new audience, cracking into the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Since that time, she's sold more than 100 million records, making her the best selling female artist in country music history.

On top of all that talent, she is truly one of the most gorgeous women in the world. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her unforgettable looks and let us know if you agree.

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Shania!