Wokest Old White Man In History Finally Gets His ‘Racist’ Card

Director James Cameron has finally earned his “racist” card from the woke patrol after it decided the sequel to the 2009 hit movie “Avatar” stole too many themes from cultures that are not Cameron’s own and hired too many white people.

Cameron wrote the original “Avatar” movie long before anyone in Hollywood was talking about cultural appropriation in the way they are in 2022. He focused the storyline on historical themes of colonialism, and did a really great job of showing just how destructive human history has been. “Avatar” is still the highest-grossing movie ever, and started a conversation about how the history of our species is marred with violence, genocide, and all of the atrocities that made our species an apex predator.

He’s essentially a Godfather to the woke movement, but apparently that isn’t good enough for the new woke movement of this decade. His latest film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has been accused of using an amalgamation of the histories of many ancient and indigenous cultures while featuring a predominantly white cast, according to Newsweek.

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Has Big $435 Million Worldwide Holiday Debut https://t.co/0TiImZ3V7M pic.twitter.com/IEJBX4LofL — ForbesLife (@ForbesLife) December 20, 2022



People on social media are calling for Native Americans and other indigenous groups to boycott “this horrible & racist film,” as one user wrote. The user also said that Cameron has a white man “savior complex.”

Isn’t assuming Cameron’s gender a bit off-key? He’s already openly admitted that he finds his own testosterone a “toxin,” according to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He also spent his time promoting the latest “Avatar” while advocating for pregnant female soldiers, Matt Walsh noted on Twitter, so how much can we really trust this man’s mental standing? (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Live To Lead’ Will Have You Rubbing Your Brow And Wondering How We Got Here)

It looks like the godfather of wokeism wasn’t prepared for quite how crazy the world has gotten in recent years. I’m personally just flabbergasted that he didn’t hire an actual paraplegic Marine to go to Pandora in the original film. I thought it was a documentary??