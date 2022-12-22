‘It’s Just About People Sh*tting On The Street’: Maher, Mark Cuban Tear Into ‘Nuts’ State Of California

Billionaire Mark Cuban and comedian Bill Maher ripped into California’s “nuts” policies and excessive taxation while on Maher’s new episode of his “Club Random” podcast.

The pair discussed politics as well as woke culture before they began talking about California.

“I feel like there is a parallel with that and the feeling of being over regulated as a citizen, which we know in California,” Maher said. “I’m all for intelligent, liberal moves, but this state is nuts.”

“Yeah, they do go a little bit overboard. I could not live here as a permanent resident just because the taxes and the regulation,” Cuban said.

“And those are the reasons, taxes and regulations?” Maher said.

“That’s a big part of it. Just because, look at what’s happening in San Francisco. An entire industry is getting pushed out. The whole technology industry went from, okay, this is the new thing and now, it’s just about people shitting on the street,” Cuban said.

“I was going to say, the cleaning up the shit off the street industry is doing very well,” Maher added.

“Really well,” Cuban added. “You know the apps that say where you can go take a shit?”

Between 2011 and 2019 there were approximately 118,300 reported instances of human fecal matter spotted on San Francisco streets. More than 70% of the reported cases occurred in 10 neighborhoods. The city has paid upwards of $54 million to clean up the streets for residents.