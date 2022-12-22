Musk Promises Investigation After Twitter Allegedly Locks Accounts For Criticizing Zelenskyy’s Speech

Twitter CEO Elon Musk promised Thursday to investigate an incident where Twitter appeared to suspend an account for criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A Twitter user’s account was locked for tweeting, “Americans: I wish we had leaders who put our country first. Congress:” with a picture of Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holding a Ukrainian flag.

Looking into it. That tweet doesn’t violate ToS. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

“Looking into it. That tweet doesn’t violate ToS,” Musk tweeted about the terms of service after highlighting the suspension. (RELATED: ‘Fox And Friends’ Hosts Stunned By Musk’s Suspension Of Several Accounts)

“There is a rogue employee at Twitter who’s suspending people for criticizing Congress and Ukraine,” former Daily Caller employee Ian Miles Cheong speculated. The tweet shows the same picture of Harris and Pelosi holding up a Ukrainian flag during Zelenskyy’s address to Congress with the caption, “America last….”

Zelenskyy visited President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, and later gave a speech to a joint session of Congress. Biden also announced a $1.8 billion aid package to Ukraine, including patriot missiles to defend against Russia.

Musk previously announced he will step down as Twitter’s CEO once he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job.” The announcement comes after over 57% of 17.5 million users who voted in a poll said he should step down.