The Most Paranoid Deep State Nightmares About Twitter Were True

Not too long ago, claiming that a major social media company worked with federal law enforcement to censor a news story about the family member of a candidate in a major presidential political election would be the most insane conspiracy theory one could muster.

Except it’s true. All of it.

After eccentric billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter with the stated purpose to enact a free speech policy on the platform, the refurbished platform finally came clean on how it worked with the FBI to censor certain stories under past leadership, especially those related to the Hunter Biden story and COVID-19 response. (RELATED: Nearly 30 Pro-Abortion Attacks Against Churches Have Occurred Since SCOTUS Overturned Roe V. Wade, Report Shows)

“Elon Musk’s Twitter Files Are a Feast for Conspiracy Theorists,” a Wired headline read shortly after the “Twitter files” first started to drop.

But who can blame them? It’s as if there’s no conspiracy theory so insane that Twitter won’t prove it correct with their own internal documents.

.@BrentBozell slams the FBI for lying about how it paid Twitter to censor the Hunter Biden story and interfere in the 2020 election: “Hunter Biden is the reason Joe Biden won.” pic.twitter.com/4kxtUU2RmA — Media Research Center (@theMRC) December 22, 2022

The FBI made personal payments of nearly $3.5 million between October 2019 and February 2021 to compensate for the vast requests from the agency which the platform had entertained. The news of the massive payments was received by then-Deputy General Counsel Jim Baker, who was general counsel during Operation Crossfire Hurricane, and approved the surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. These revelations, reported by author Michael Shellenberger, came after journalist Matt Taibbi said he had not found evidence that the FBI was involved in Twitter’s decision to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. (RELATED: ‘Did You Approve Hidden State Censorship?’: Musk Calls Out Schiff Over Twitter Files Revelations)

The FBI has responded to these revelations by complaining that the reports may “discredit” the agency. In fact, the reports themselves are a big nothing, the agency claims.

“The correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our traditional, longstanding and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries,” they wrote in a press release.

The FBI paid Twitter $3.41 million to censor speech! This is strong evidence of the government employing a private entity to censor. The case needs to get to SCOTUS! https://t.co/vtCVL1QWKu — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 22, 2022

The FBI worked directly with their friends over at the censorship boards at Twitter. Twitter’s former Head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth, held weekly meetings with officials at the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI). After the platform rushed to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story, Roth asked government officials if they found “anything useful” to share on the story. (RELATED: Congress’ Spending Bill Leaves Out Banking Ban On Blacklisted Chinese Tech Giant)

Other internal docs released in the Twitter files showed that there were “no impediments to information sharing” between the FBI and Twitter. as recently as November 10, 2022 , the FBI notified Twitter of our accounts which “potentially constitute violations of Twitter’s Terms of Service.” You read that right — federal law enforcement dictating how social media platforms censor certain individuals and content. So much for Twitter being a private company.

How are actual screenshots of FBI communications with Twitter employees asking them to censor people a “conspiracy theory?” pic.twitter.com/MoItGijTf1 — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) December 22, 2022

The incestuous relationship between the FBI and Twitter was so bad that at one point it even gave the platform’s chief censorship advocate pause.

“I’m not particularly comfortable with the Bureau (and by extension the IC) demanding written answers,” Roth wrote to the Twitter team. (RELATED: Twitter ‘Debunked’ Corporate Media Reports Of ‘Foreign Influence’ On The Platform Ahead Of 2020 Election, Docs Show)

Americans want answers. The vast majority of Americans support criminal prosecution for Twitter employees who worked with federal law enforcement agencies to censor tweets, in direct violation of the first amendment, according to a December poll by Harvard CAPS-Harris. With Republicans about to take over the House, Americans may just get those answers. Several GOP members have signaled willingness to investigate the matter. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who has a serious shot at the position of Speaker of the House, has called for a “church style investigation” into how the FBI worked with Twitter to censor information. Incoming House Oversight Chair James Comer called the FBI and Twitter’s actions “a violation of the Constitution.”

This is truly worse than Nixon’s Watergate. Absolutely beyond comprehension–this level of government/media collusion. The FBI colluded with Twitter to suppress truthful coverage of the President’s son’s business dealings by the NY Post and other news media orgs fell into line. https://t.co/bz11p2lqJ7 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) December 20, 2022

In a matter of weeks, the media narrative that claims of collusion between government agencies and social media companies were conspiratorial lies was proven false. The media won’t change its course, but the FBI has sustained a stunning blow to its credibility. Americans may not like conspiracy theories, but what they like even less is being lied to with abandon.