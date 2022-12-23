Philadelphia Eagles Player Hilariously Urges Quarterback Gardner Minshew To Bring His ‘Stache Back

He should totally bring it back.

After Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out for the Christmas Eve rivalry game against the Dallas Cowboys because of a right shoulder sprain, the team announced that Gardner Minshew will be the starter in a game that could give the Eagles the NFC East championship, as well as the top seed in the NFC’s bracket for the NFL playoffs.

Since then, the hype about Minshew starting has been on, with fans even calling for the quarterback to bring his mustache back for the Dallas spectacular. In fact, the hype has been so real that even his teammate offensive tackle Jordan Mailata got involved in the fun, trolling Minshew while he was speaking to the press.

Mailata added his voice to the chorus of reporters crowded around Minshew, presenting himself as a reporter from “Australian Sports News” (he’s Australian). “Bring the ‘stache back is what all the fans are saying on Twitter,” Mailata said after Minshew called on him.

And what was even funnier about this is that Mailata was sporting a fresh mustache of his own.

Gardner Minshew just became even more of a legend.

I love his reaction at the end. After joking around with Mailata about the mustache, Minshew instantly got the most serious look on his face and said, “Yeah, alright. We’ll see what we can do, bro.” It’s not that big of an ask. Minshew was rocking a full beard in the video, so all he’d have to do is shave everything but his upper lip.

How can you not love this guy? (RELATED: Buffalo Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie Gifted Entire Wide Receiver Corps Custom-Made Arcade Machines With 9,600 Games)

And by the way, that was totally his way of giving the green light. He’s going to be rocking that mustache on Christmas Eve in what’s going to be a very rowdy afternoon in Dallas — man, you’ve gotta love rivalry games. And you’ve gotta love Gardner Minshew for being such an all-American quarterback.

Saturday will be fun.