What Did SBF Do To His Appearance? Is This Even The Same Man?

The first videos and images of alleged fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried being released on bail surfaced Thursday, and he looks like a completely different person.

The disgraced former billionaire and CEO of crypto exchange FTX was arrested in the Bahamas and extradited to the U.S. in December after a liquidity crunch at the firm revealed some alleged fiddling with customer’s assets and other very confusing financial naughtiness. SBF paid some $250 million to be released on bail, secured with assistance from his parents, who are using their family home as equity.

Without being too mean, prior to footage of him leaving the courthouse on Thursday, SBF was the paradigm dork. He was overweight, wore ill-fitted clothing, had no facial hair and didn’t look like he could grow any. Now, he looks like a completely new man.

Thoughts on Sam Bankman-Fried released on bail? pic.twitter.com/NVDvpA3eyz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 22, 2022

Either the stress of the myriad charges he’s facing or the fear of being the Democrat’s second biggest donor has gotten to him… or we’re not looking at the same man. (RELATED: Globalist Org Run By Renowned Bond Villain Cosplayer Scrubs FTX Page From Its Website)

With conspiracies swirling around SBF’s relationship with the Democratic party and him now being potentially the biggest financial criminal in history, is it so crazy to think that they’ve brought in a lookalike to parade before the cameras while this man walks free?

He was supposed to testify in front of congress this week, but was arrested at the last minute, meaning we can’t even hear this man’s voice to see if it’s the same guy. (RELATED: Newsflash: Those 87,000 IRS Agents Aren’t For Sam Bankman-Fried)

Fox News journalist Trace Gallagher told anchor Tucker Carlson that “clearly somebody in a position of power did not want to hear what SBF had to say.” Given what happened to notorious child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, the whole world is waiting for SBF to “commit suicide,” if we’re even still looking at the real SBF.

Either SBF is on an amazing diet, or we’re about to enter a whole new era of the Millennial and Gen Z conspiracy theories, starting with SBF. I am so here for it.