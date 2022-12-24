Multiple Casualties Reported After 50-Car Pileup On Ohio Turnpike

At least three people died and several others were injured Friday in a car accident along the Ohio Turnpike.

The accident resulted in a 50-car pileup during a severe snow storm in Sandusky county, Ohio, Cleveland 19 News reported. The pileup occurred Friday afternoon at the intersection of State Route 53 and Route 4 of Sandusky county, Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago told the outlet.

The first accident occurred around 11:45am near state route 2, a spokesperson for OSHP told 13abc, which involved five cars and injured 2 persons. The massive pileup took place shortly after at approximately 12:30pm, 13abc reported. “This is going to be ongoing for a while,” an OSHP spokesperson told the outlet. “There are a lot of troopers and first responders out there working through this.” (RELATED: Rare Early Snow Storm Expected To Hit New York City Suburbs)

Images of the crash posted to Twitter show a black pickup on top of the pileup as well as damaged semitrucks and other vehicles crushed between the median and a trailer.

Fifteen crashed commercial vehicles were being removed from the road late Friday, but “white-out conditions persist”, OHSP Sgt. Ray Purpura said in a video about the accident. “The weather outside is not favorable, and often times there are whiteout conditions, which does not make it safe for travel,” Purpura warned.