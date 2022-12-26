ABC News Producer Dies At Age 37

The executive producer of ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” unexpectedly died from a heart attack Dec. 23 at the age of 37.

Dax Tejera joined ABC News in 2017 as a senior producer based in Washington, D.C., The Hollywood Reporter reported Saturday. Since 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, he led the show anchored by Stephanopoulos, Jonathan Karl and Martha Raddatz on Sundays. Prior to ABC, he was an executive producer at ABC-Univision and a producer at MSNBC.

Heartbroken to learn that my friend @DaxTejera, the executive producer of @ThisWeekABC, died from a heart attack. I first met Dax 15 years ago when he worked for me at the @TODAYshow. He accomplished so much since then. His wife Veronica and daughters are in my thoughts tonight. pic.twitter.com/KJOhOS8vZr — Javi Morgado (@javimorgado) December 24, 2022

Tejera is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In a memo sent to employees Saturday, ABC News President Kim Godwin wrote, “As EP of ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’ Dax’s energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls. Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, the couple’s two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family.”

“On this Christmas Eve, hug your loved ones a little tighter. And please lean on each another,” Godwin added.