Trump v. DeSantis? What Could Happen In A 2024 Republican Primary Matchup

The Ron DeSantis vs. Trump rift is playing out before the rapt attention of media and political forecasters. Trump has lobbed his characteristic barbs at the newly re-elected Florida governor, barbs which have been so far largely ignored. DeSantis has yet to announce his candidacy for president, but his recent political successes make his announcement of a run almost a formality.

It is interesting, then, to examine what a potential matchup between the former president and DeSantis would look like. Would DeSantis attack Trump from the right, or from the left? Will DeSantis cast himself as the “new MAGA,” or will he reject the Trumpian political framework entirely? What sort of headway, if any, could DeSantis make in Trump’s loyal base? (RELATED: Ex-FBI Twitter Lawyer Questioned Why Trump Wasn’t Censored Over ‘Optimistic’ COVID Tweet, Docs Show)

Here’s what the polls say.

Most, although not all polls, indicate that DeSantis is leading in hypothetical primary races. Despite this, Trump is maintaining that DeSantis running would be a “mistake,” adding that, “the base would not like it.” Trump even gave DeSantis one of his signature nicknames — “Ron DeSanctimonious” — and has complained that the governor, who carried his state for Republicans by overwhelming margins in the midterms, was “politically dead” before he endorsed him, calling him “average.” Republicans are starting to turn to DeSantis as the next leader of the Republican Party, but Trump won’t let that happen without a fight.

As Republicans look to pick up the pieces from their subpar performance in the midterm elections, they increasingly turned to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with a common refrain: He can get votes and win where Donald Trump can’t. https://t.co/Z63I1nzyLA — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 26, 2022

Several of the polls that signal high support for DeSantis compared to Trump poll general election voters, which are obviously different from those who would decide a primary matchup. General election voters are going to be less partisan than primary voters. Much of the discussion about whether DeSantis should, or could, beat Trump focuses on which candidate is more winnable against a Democrat challenger in the eyes of voters. But before winning over voters across the country, either Trump or DeSantis have to bring the bulk of the Republican base behind them. (RELATED: Florida Supreme Court Approves Ron DeSantis’ Grand Jury To Investigate Pharma Companies)

A poll of likely Republican voters conducted in mid-December had DeSantis holding a substantial lead over Trump, with 52% saying they would support DeSantis if the election were held today, and 38% saying they would support Trump. DeSantis also held a higher favorability rating than Trump, with DeSantis at 86% and Trump at 76%.

Polls for the primary contest in 2024 currently put Ron DeSantis within a whisker of the once formidable Donald Trump https://t.co/yoKH4lHZIN — The Economist (@TheEconomist) December 20, 2022

Another poll only a day earlier also had DeSantis taking a drastic lead in a potential 2024 primary, with 56% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters choosing DeSantis and only 33% choosing Trump. The poll also found that 61% wanted another primary candidate than Trump, signaling a potential yearning for fresh blood among the GOP base.

A YouGov poll found that Republicans wanted Desantis over Trump by a 7 point margin, and voters in general felt the same way by a 13 point margin. (RELATED: ‘Seriously Wrong’: Trump Targets Wall Street Journal And Fox News In His Latest Attack On Media)

Some polls, such as a December McLaughlin survey, have Trump with the lead over DeSantis. The McLaughlin survey in question had Trump winning by around 25 points against DeSantis, and a Cygnal poll had Trump with a five point lead over DeSantis. But the 5 point lead shown in Cygnal’s poll was more narrow than it had been.

“While the 2024 race for the Republican nomination for president is a long way off, there has been a shift in momentum over the last several weeks,” Cygnal President and pollster Brent Buchanan said. “DeSantis’ rise has been fueled in part by the strengthening of his support among upper-education Republicans while (former) President Trump retains better support among lower-education primary voters.”

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson said Saturday he’s not endorsing “anybody” for the 2024 presidential race at this time, adding that former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are two “forces.” pic.twitter.com/UFkbRkqhly — Ethan Harsell (@ethan_harsell) December 18, 2022

Another poll released the day Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election showed Trump with a 14 point lead among Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents.

The thorn in DeSantis’s side in a potential 2024 race may not be Trump at all, however, as Daily Caller news editor Grayson Quay pointed out. DeSantis may win easily against Trump in several polls, but Republican primary voters may turn to the Florida governor simply because he isn’t Trump. If there are too many candidates who aren’t Trump, DeSantis’ GOP support may fracture, giving Trump the nomination via a small but loyal base.

“The die-hard MAGA supporters won’t vote for anyone but Trump. Everyone else who gets in dilutes support for DeSantis,” one anonymous Trump operative told the Washington Examiner.

Donald Trump has thrown the political establishment in disarray ever since first announcing his candidacy in 2016 and securing a surprise victory in the primary and then the general elections. Whether the “Trump phenomenon” is a fluke or the new normal has confused political predictions for the last eight years. Throwing a fresh face into the mix, and one with obvious similarities to Donald Trump may be the biggest upset yet.