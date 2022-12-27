Australian Police Charge Teens With Murder After They Allegedly Stabbed Mother Of Two To Death

Two Australian teenagers have been charged with murder following the alleged fatal stabbing of a mother of two Monday night, according to police.

Two teenagers broke into a home in the suburb of North Lakes at around 11:30 p.m., where the two adult residents then confronted them, the Queensland Police Department reported. The teens allegedly stabbed 41-year-old Emma Lovell in the chest after a physical altercation broke out between the groups and spilled into the front yard, Australia’s ABC News reported.

Police said Emma’s husband, 43-year-old Lee Lovell, suffered non-life threatening injuries from a stab wound and has been released from the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital as of Tuesday. The two suspects fled the scene by foot before police arrived at the scene, according to the department’s press release.

The incident led the police to search for possible leads with a dog squad in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the press release. They found four teenage boys — three aged 17 and one aged 16 — just before 4 a.m. and subsequently took them all into custody.

A 41-year-old Queensland woman has died after being stabbed during a violent home invasion in her home north of Brisbane.https://t.co/dhN7VrqT6q — The Australian (@australian) December 27, 2022

Police said two of the 17-year-old suspects allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing were each charged with one count of murder, attempted murder and enter dwelling with intent in company, the press release continued. They have both been denied bail and are scheduled to make an appearance in Brisbane Childrens Court. (RELATED: Police Charge Group Of Eight Teenage Girls With Murder After They Allegedly Killed Homeless Man)

The two other suspects have not been charged, but continue to “assist police with inquiries,” the department said.

Emma’s family and friends mourned her loss following the incident, with her husband labeling Emma as the “glue to my family,” ABC News reported. The couple, along with their two daughters, spent Christmas on the beach just before the alleged murder occurred.

“Emma was the glue to my family, she was such a beautiful person,” Lee said, according to ABC News. “We are all just devastated by her loss, it’s senseless.”

Lovell and her husband moved to Australia from Ipswich in the United Kingdom in 2011, after having originally traveled around the country in 2002, The Guardian reported.