To Save The American Dream, The GOP Should Shut Down The Government

Republicans in Congress could have allowed a government shutdown to force Democrats to create a national budget that protects the American taxpayer from funding their demise.

Instead, the party tweets: “Republicans believe in limited government” while its U.S. House and Senate members cross the aisle to vote for bloated spending bills that grow federal programs that undermine the American dream.

Republican California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, likely the next Speaker of the House, denounced the Omnibus bill calling it a “$2 trillion … train wreck.” (RELATED: Can The Middle-Class Survive Biden’s Economy? It’s Not Looking Good)

“It is jam-packed with woke-ism, Washington special interest deals, and wasteful spending that will mean more crushing debt for 330 million Americans and generations to come,” McCarthy said on the House floor on Dec. 23 before the bill passed. “It will make the border worse. It will make inflation worse. It will make the economy worse. It will make the government worse.”

Remember what Pelosi said about Obamacare: “You have to pass it to find out what’s in it.” This is exactly the same. Democrats waited til the last minute in a lame-duck Congress to dump a 4,000-page, $2 trillion bill into the lap of the American people. https://t.co/2RUI08VXbl — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 23, 2022

Ignoring that Democrats couldn’t have passed the national budget without the help of the 18 Republicans in the Senate and nine in the House who voted for the bill, McCarthy blamed the spending on Democrats “fail[ing] to do their job.”

Still, the GOP’s strategy could have used the serious threat of a federal government shutdown to force Democrats to include items “of both spending and substance” into the bill, Former Republican Georgia Rep. Bob Barr wrote in the Daily Caller.

Republicans’ fear of being labeled “budgetary Scrooges” caused them to leave “several measures important to the GOP” on the Senate floor, including an “extension of the Title 42 immigration requirement that has served at least to temporarily and partially slow the massive flood of illegal immigration unleashed by the Biden Administration,” according to Barr.

Not only did Title 42 not get extended, but Republicans allowed Democrats to prevent the over $1.5 billion for Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) “border management” efforts from being used for border security.

CBP is only allowed to use the funds on technology and capabilities that aid in processing illegal immigrants. At the same time, the bill makes $410 million available for Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman “for enhanced border security.” The Department of Education receives $1.2 million to fund student support services for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients at San Diego Community College.

Senate Republicans “blinked” during negotiations with Democrats, Barr said. This caused the GOP to lose on other vital issues, including “efforts to stop the massive $80 billion increase to the IRS hiring budget” or preventing “significant budget increases [for] Democrat priorities at the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] and the National Labor Relations Board, among many others.”

The EPA’s budget will increase from 2022 by over $550 million to just above $10 billion, including $108 million for ‘Environmental Justice’ activities, according to Republican North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop.

The Heritage Foundation warned the Omnibus contained millions in U.S. taxpayer funding for “the left’s extreme agenda,” like $1.2 million for ‘LGBTQIA+ Pride Centers,’ $447,000 for “antiracism virtual labs” for the Equity Institute in Rhode Island, and “$750,000 for the ‘TransLatin@ Coalition’ to provide ‘workforce development programs and supportive services for Transgender and Gender nonconforming and Intersex immigrant women in Los Angeles.'”

💸 $1.2 million for “LGBTQIA+ Pride Centers”

💸 $1.2 million for “services for DACA recipients” (aka helping illegal aliens with taxpayer funds) at San Diego Community College.

💸 $477k for the Equity Institute in RI to indoctrinate teachers with “antiracism virtual labs.” — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) December 20, 2022

When Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy released the bill, he claimed the increased funding would help relieve Americans suffering from inflation, adding that “passing this bipartisan, bicameral, omnibus appropriations bill is undoubtedly in the interest of the American people.”

“The pain of inflation on American families is real, and it is being felt right now across the federal government. From funding for nutrition programs and housing assistance to home energy costs and college affordability, our bipartisan, bicameral, omnibus appropriations bill directly invests in providing relief from the burden of inflation on the American people,” the Democratic Vermont Senator said.

Ben Ritz, the director of the Center for Funding America’s Future for the Democrat-aligned Progressive Policy Institute, said the spending package will be more than the U.S. economy can grow in 2023. (RELATED: In Joe Biden’s Woke America, Enemies Exploit Our Achilles Heel)

“The omnibus appropriations bill increases federal discretionary spending next year at a rate faster than overall economic growth, Ritz said. “Boosting fiscal stimulus is exactly what lawmakers should not be doing with inflation still running at over 7%. Instead, Congress should be pursuing a fiscal policy that supports the Federal Reserve’s efforts to rein in rising prices.”

Nonpartisan, non-profit organization The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) analyzed the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) cost estimate of the omnibus bill, finding it will make inflation worse for Americans.

“We estimate that the bill provides $1.646 trillion of non-emergency budget authority for FY 2023 – a $134 billion or 9 percent increase over FY 2022 levels,” CRFB stated, adding that the bill’s non-emergency funding exceeds the inflation adjustment having a real increase of around 3%.

US wage growth has failed to keep pace with rising consumer prices for a record 20 consecutive months. This is a decline in prosperity for the American worker & the primary reason why the Fed will hike rates for the 7th time this year at tomorrow’s meeting. Charting via @ycharts pic.twitter.com/i8KlYBs5hR — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) December 13, 2022

CRFB added that the omnibus “will likely only make inflation more difficult to tame” because it increases spending “above and beyond” today’s inflation levels. “Going forward, lawmakers should instead adopt reasonable caps on discretionary spending – such as any of the options included in the CRFB Fiscal Blueprint – to stem further increases in the unsustainable national debt,” stated the organization.

The middle class has been the hardest hit by inflation, with the purchasing power from their paychecks falling 2.9%, the Wall Street Journal reported.