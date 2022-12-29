New York Rep. Malliotakis Calls Santos Scandal ‘Disturbing,’ Says He Lied About ‘All Aspects Of His Life’

Republican New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis called the scandal surrounding Republican New York Rep.-elect George Santos “disturbing” and expressed support for the investigation into his fabrications.

Malliotakis said Santos’ lies about his own life are “disturbing” and should be subject to an investigation. Santos has falsely claimed to be Jewish, a graduate of Baruch College and New York University and a former employee of Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs, according to a New York Times report published Dec. 19.

New York state Attorney General Letitia James and prosecutors at the federal and local level launched an investigation into Santos Wednesday and are prepared to prosecute the incoming congressman if they uncover criminal activity.

“I’ve said publicly that it is disturbing, quite frankly. It’s not just one aspect of his life,” she told Fox News on Thursday. “If it was just the college, it would be equally as disturbing. If it was just one thing — the college or the professional life or the personal life — but it happens to be all aspects of his life. And so, it is definitely disturbing, but at the end of the day, this is between him and his constituents until there is some type of charge. As you can see, there are investigations taking place as should be, and as of now it is between him and his constituents. But we’ll see what the investigations unfold.”

The representative added that it is never justifiable for a member of Congress to be “dishonest.” She cited Democratic New York Rep. Adam Schiff, who has repeatedly claimed that former President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in 2016. She also mentioned Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who allegedly had an affair with Chinese spy Christine Fang, also known as “Fang Fang,” and called his continued presence on the House Intelligence Committee as “a national security issue.”

“It’s not exclusive to Republicans or Democrats, but this is certainly something that is disturbing and warrants a further investigation which is currently taking place,” she said. (RELATED: Incoming GOP Rep Calls For Ethics Investigation, Possible ‘Law Enforcement’ Action Against George Santos)

After The New York Times released its report, Santos admitted that he had “embellished” his education and employment history, but assured the public that it will not impact his ability to serve in Congress.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” Santos told the New York Post. “This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good,” he added.

Santos’ campaign page says that his grandparents fled Eastern Europe during World War II to escape anti-Semitism, but the Times investigation found that his family has no Jewish background. The incoming representative said he believed that his maternal side had some Jewish ancestry.

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos told the Post. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.'”