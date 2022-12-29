Local And Federal Prosecutors Looking Into GOP Rep-Elect Who Made Up His Resume

Federal and local prosecutors are looking into Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York after a New York Times investigation demonstrated the future congressman had lied about his resume.

Santos received scrutiny over the past week after the Times report revealed that he had lied about attending multiple universities, his work history, his Jewish heritage and some of his financial dealings. Prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, and Nassau County, New York, are looking into Santos’ background and financial history, according to the Times.

Anne Donnelly, the Nassau County district attorney, opened an investigation on Wednesday, according to Newsweek. Donnelly pointed out that “no one is above the law” and said she will prosecute Santos if the investigation uncovers a crime. (RELATED: Incoming GOP Rep Calls For Ethics Investigation, Possible ‘Law Enforcement’ Action Against George Santos)

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Donnelly stated. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York’s inquiry was first reported by ABC News, but the office stressed it had not officially opened an investigation and was looking into Santos’ “publicly available filings.” In a separate inquiry, the New York attorney general is looking into an animal rescue charity tied to Santos and a Queens address where Santos registered to vote, according to ABC News.

Santos called the Times investigation a “shotgun blast of attacks” and called the accusations “defamatory.”

pic.twitter.com/mn181XbqRR — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) December 19, 2022 Santos has since admitted to “embellishing” his resume in an interview with the New York Post. Santos did not express concern that falsifying his resume would have any impact on his position in the House of Representatives. “I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my resume,” Santos said. “I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign — fighting crime, fighting to lower inflation, improving education.”

Santos, the New York Attorney General’s office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York and the Nassau County district attorney’s office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

