‘Forrest Gump’ Actor Bob Penny Dead at 87

Bob Penny, known for his role in “Forrest Gump,” died at 87 in Huntsville, Alabama, on Christmas Day.

Penny was best known for his roles in “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama.” The online obituary section of the Laughlin Service Funeral Home confirmed his death but did not reveal the cause. The obituary credits Penny for “appearing in more than 30 commercial films and national TV dramas,” listing his greatest accomplishments, including “The Legend of Bagger Vance,” “My Cousin Vinny,” “In the Heat of the Night,” and “Fly Away Home.”

Penny was born in Anniston, Alabama, and spent his early childhood in Jacksonville alongside his father, who was a Presbyterian minister. His acting career picked up after he completed extensive schooling.

“He grew up in North Carolina and eventually came back to Alabama where he taught Poetry and Prose for 21 years at UAB,” the obituary read.

The obituary listed his extensive educational experience, including his M.A. in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Ph.D. from the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa.

Penny received a number of accolades and achievements over the course of his career in the entertainment industry.

“In 1974, he received the Ellen Gregg Ingalls Award for Excellence in Classroom Teaching, an honor he was nominated for six times,” the obituary read said. He retired after 32 years of teaching and performed in over 40 character and leading roles over the course of his career. (RELATED: Hall Of Famer For UFC Stephan Bonnar Dies At Age 45)

Penny is survived by his brother, William Earl Penny (Betty), a sister, Jean Marion, six nieces and one nephew.

A very special message of thanks was given to Penny’s longtime friend and caregiver, Lakin Boyd, and the staff of Thrive Assisted Living, Huntsville, AL.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Birmingham at a later date.