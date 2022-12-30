‘Get Over It’: Tua Tagovailoa’s Trainer Tells People He ‘Ain’t Going Anywhere’ After Second Concussion

Yes! This is what I’m talking about!

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during the Christmas day game against the Green Bay Packers, with the team placing him in concussion protocol the next day, Dec. 26. Two days later, Dec. 28, that’s when head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa did indeed suffer a concussion.

Since the developments, it seems that everybody and their mother has an opinion on Tagovailoa, with a lot of people calling for the quarterback to shut it down for the rest of the season. Some are even calling for him to retire after suffering multiple head injuries.

As a Miami Dolphins fan, it was taking a toll on me, and quite frankly, it pissed me off. I even went on a rant with how disgusted I was with everybody telling Tua and the Dolphins what to do.

And then this happened, giving me outright glory in the form of a fist pump: Nick Hicks, who is the trainer for Tagovailoa, took to Twitter and bluntly stated that “UNO ain’t going anywhere for a very very long time” and told everybody to “get over it.”

I know some of you are mad — but UNO ain’t going anywhere for a very very long time 😂 get over it. 😭😭😭 — Nick Hicks (@PER4ORM) December 29, 2022

Oh, I love it!

Like I said previously, I just went on a rant about this whole ordeal about how it’s ridiculous that everybody is ganging up on my Dolphins, so to see a digital middle finger from Tua’s trainer — and Tua himself because you know damn well he allowed this to happen — is absolutely fantastic!

Everybody just needs to mind their business. If anything, people calling for Tagovailoa to retire probably didn’t do anything but give him more motivation to come back and play. (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Edge Rusher Joey Bosa Returns From Injured Reserve Right In Time For Postseason)

“But we’re just concerned about him.”

That’s the thing though: It’s quite frankly not anybody’s business except for Tua and the Miami Dolphins.

I look forward to having you back, Tua! Go Phins!