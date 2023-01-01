Anita Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Dead At 74

Famous singer Anita Pointer, one of the original members of the iconic Pointer Sisters died Saturday while surrounded by her family at her Beverly Hills home, according to a statement released by her publicist Roger Neal.

Pointer died peacefully as a result of a “somewhat lengthy and heroic battle with cancer,” her representatives told TMZ. Anita was the second oldest of four sisters who began to perform as the duo of June and Bonnie in 1969. The trio formed when Anita joined the group. The group evolved into a quartet when Ruth joined the musical ensemble. Ruth is the only living Pointer Sister remaining.

The group had 13 US top 20 hits between 1973 and 1985 including the classics “Automatic,” “Jump (For My Love),” “Fire,” “He’s So Shy,” “Slow Hand,” “I’m So Excited” and “Neutron Dance.” pic.twitter.com/DDicQdwMAb — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 1, 2023

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace,” Ruth said in a statement, according to TMZ.

“She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us,” Ruth said.

She closed off her comments by writing, “Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.” (RELATED: Famous Musician Dead at 45)

Pointer will forever be recognized as one of the founders of the world-famous group.

The Pointer Sisters became one of the most popular groups in the ’70s, and released hit after hit. They quickly became one of the most internationally recognized and highly acclaimed groups of their time.

Songs like “I’m So Excited,” “Jump,” “Slow Hand,” “Fire,” “He’s So Shy,” and “Neutron Dance,” took over the air waves and topped the charts. The group went on to win several Grammys and became the first African American group to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, according to TMZ. They continued to achieve a series of accomplishments and accolades over the course of their decades-long career.