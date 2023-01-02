Camouflaged Cameraman Takes On Hockey World Junior Championships

This man is a star, and it happened completely by accident.

A camouflaged cameraman named Nathan Eidse has taken the men’s hockey World Junior Championship by storm, dressing in white from head-to-toe and risking getting pancaked for some excellent camera shots as he skates around with the players during live games.

Eidse has become the star of the show at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, appearing constantly during TV timeouts and goal celebrations. He even has fans dressing like him in honor of his dangerous glory.

“It’s not lost on me that I have the best seat in the house,” Eidse told CTV News. “It’s pretty neat to be in the middle of everything.”

The 39-year-old moves around the ice during stoppages to get up-close camera shots of hockey‘s next generation, giving viewers an intimate experience.

The legend of Nathan Eidse, the camouflaged camera operator, continues to grow🤣#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/9UCmxrSGyR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 1, 2023

Man, talk about a cool gig. I just wish I could ice skate.

But you know what would make this whole thing even cooler for the viewer? Letting Nathan Eidse skate with the players while they’re actually playing. (RELATED: ESPN Is Bringing Back Their ‘This Is SportsCenter’ Campaign In Absolutely Fantastic News)

I don’t want him to get hurt or anything, but I can’t lie: I would love to see this man get pancaked. It would be absolutely hilarious. Just imagine: he’s skating around, trying to get some excellent shots of the live action, and he gets outright smashed during a play, just like a scene from “The Waterboy.” Oh, the glory.

Beautiful, beautiful crash content.