Passionate Family Drives 39 Hours To See NHL Winter Classic After Their Flights Were Cancelled

The NHL Winter Classic is pretty dope, so I’m diggin’ the passion here.

The Jan. 2 NHL Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park is days away, and one family went all out to get there in time after their Southwest flight was cancelled.

Being viewed as a gift of a lifetime by his 17-year-old son, Tim Maher and his family drove a complete 39 hours to get to Beantown for the Classic, according to Boston ABC-affiliate WCVB 5.

“He said, ‘The one gift I want is I want to go back to Boston for the Classic,'” said Maher.

Originally, they booked flights for the entire family to take them from Phoenix all the way to the East Coast in Boston, but when they arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, they were greeted by their flight getting delayed over and over again. (RELATED: Referee Shoves Toronto Maple Leafs’ Michael Bunting Off The Ice After Scrum)

After waiting around for a little bit, Maher and his wife decided that flying was no longer an option, so what did they do next?

What any legendary passionate hockey family would do: They went home, got some sleep to charge up for their 39-hour road trip, packed some clothes, rented an Enterprise truck, and drove 2,600 miles from Phoenix to Boston to make the NHL Winter Classic.

Legends.

Family driving rental to Boston for Winter Classic after Southwest flight delayed https://t.co/CJV3abiext — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) December 27, 2022

Holy hell, this sounds like such a fun experience.

Not only does the whole family get to see the NHL Winter Classic, but they also got to take a near cross-country road trip and see a ton of America. This honestly sounds like one of the best road trips of all time as a sports fan.

I’m jealous.