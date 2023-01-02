NFL Suspends Monday Night Football For The Evening, Players In Tears After Defensive Back Gets Knocked Out

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was given CPR for over 10 minutes after a hit, causing Monday Night Football to be suspended for the evening.

Hamlin was receiving oxygen as he was taken off the field and placed into an ambulance. He was injured following a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter. Hamlin quickly got up after the tackle and adjusted his face mask before he suddenly collapsed on the field.

They have an ambulance on the field for Bills Safety Damar Hamlin and they just announced the medical personnel have been administering CPR… I really hope he ends up ok. What a bizarre situation. pic.twitter.com/hvczkaz0lC — Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) January 3, 2023

Terrifying scene: #Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been down on the field for more than 10 minutes after a hit. The medical staff is administering CPR to the 24-year-old. Players from the Bills and Bengals are clearly distraught, and many are in tears. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UeTvf9dLcM — Prime Time Sports Talk (@TalkPrimeTime) January 3, 2023

Athletic trainers responded immediately by bringing out a stretcher, protecting his head and performing CPR. He also received oxygen according to the ESPN broadcast. He reportedly has a pulse but was not breathing on his own, according to Fox Sports Analyst Joe Danneman. Players on both teams were visibly shocked and many came to tears while Hamlin was getting treatment.

I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own. He is being transported to UC. Needed AED and CPR on the field. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

After Hamlin was taken off the field, Bills players knelt together on the sideline before attempting to play on. Instead of resuming the game, both head coaches met with referees and decided to pause the game. The Bills lead 7-3 and Monday Night Football has been suspended until further notice.

Hamlin was a sixth round pick by the Bills in 2021 and has become a starter for the Bills in his second NFL season. He played college football at Pitt and was a second team all-ACC selection his senior year.

This is a developing story.