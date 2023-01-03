Can President Biden Outrun The Border Crisis In 2024?

After the midterms yielded lackluster results for Republicans as they focused on economic issues in their bid to voters, GOP leaders are promising to prioritize another issue next election cycle. Republicans will focus on fixing the crisis at the border when the next Congress convenes this month, Rep. Kevin McCarthy has said.

Will McCarthy’s gamble pan out? Or is President Biden’s political reputation so invincible, even the border crisis can’t change it? (RELATED: Solving America’s Border Crisis Doesn’t Solely Depend On Keeping A Key Trump-Era Policy, Former Officials Say)

As migrants queue up along the border in anticipation of the end of Title 42, President Biden is reportedly planning to extend the Trump-era policy. Things are getting so dire at the border, Biden adopting “xenophobic” former President Trump’s border solutions!

Title 42 is a shiny object Republicans are hiding behind when we should fight We should use any leverage like power of the purse (Senate GOP failed) to demand POLICY changes to secure the border Stop waiting for unelected judges to do our job #ArticleOne pic.twitter.com/ZYBx54q5c8 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 29, 2022

Biden believes that ending Title 42 would potentially lead in 14,000 migrants a day. The Supreme Court has ruled that Biden must keep the policy place, but it’s likely the president wouldn’t require all that much convincing. A porous national border doesn’t look too good to American voters, and Biden is already thinking about how his policies will be judged in two years.

In October and November of last year, border officials detained more than 200,000 migrants at the Southern border. (RELATED: ‘They Just Walked Right In’: NBC News Correspondent Describes What She’s Seeing At The Southern Border In Real Time)

“For better or for worse, in the eyes of the American public, presidents are judged by what happens at the border,” Theresa Cardinal Brown, managing director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said.

While Biden has focused on issues such as “threats to democracy” posed by domestic extremists, the threat to American democracy at our own borders is one that the broader Democrat party has seemingly tried to forget.

Gorsuch acknowledges that the border crisis would get worse were Title 42 to expire, but explains that correcting policy failures is not the job of the Supreme Court. | Opinion by @philipaklein https://t.co/R01x4SHBzf — National Review (@NRO) December 29, 2022

“We haven’t seen the same sort of attention and prioritization when it comes to achieving legislative progress on the immigration front, and that’s been a major disappointment in the last few years,” Jorge Loweree, managing director of programs and strategy at the American Immigration Council, said.

“Operation Gaslight is collapsing,” a New York Post columnist noted in 2021. That same year, a poll had shown that more voters blame Biden than Trump for the crisis at the border. The administration is scrambling to conduct damage control on the issue, with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas unable to even provide basic stats on border crossings to the public on time. (RELATED: Biden Official Says The Southern Border Crisis Is ‘Really Not The Issue’ People Should Focus On)

A majority of Americans see an “invasion” at the Southern border, according to a NPR/Ipsos poll, including a full 41% of self-described Democrats who think the word is either somewhat or completely accurate. And a majority of voters blame Biden for the border crisis.

The U.S. Supreme Court left in place for now a pandemic-era policy allowing U.S. officials to rapidly expel migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border https://t.co/abdvHfJ9Dj pic.twitter.com/7EVEgWe57o — Reuters (@Reuters) December 28, 2022

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been on the House floor when Democrats have approached me and said, ‘hey listen I agree with you. I know there’s an issue at the border. I know there’s a crisis at the border, we’re felling it in my district,'” Florida representative Kat Cammack said on Fox Business.

“Eventually it’s going to catch up with him [Biden], and he’s going to have to answer for that come ’24 when American realize how big of a national security threat it’s been with this open border policy that they have.”

A little less than two years away from the midterms, it’s hard to predict beyond a shadow of a doubt what political ramifications the border crisis will have on the 80-year-old president’s political career. Biden could take some last minute action on the border that satisfies swing voters worried that Biden hasn’t done enough. Ultimately, the eventual Republican nominee will face the task of making the issue a defining one in the election or not. There are plenty of other issues at play for 2024, but the border crisis is a political catastrophe waiting to happen.