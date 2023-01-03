‘I’ll Fight With All I Have Got’: Tennis Great Reportedly Diagnosed With Breast, Throat Cancer

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has reportedly been diagnosed with two types of cancer and is preparing to fight for her life.

The nine-time Wimbledon champion is battling stage 1 throat cancer and breast cancer, a source close to the athlete told People. She underwent testing after seeking medical attention for an enlarged lymph node in her neck, but isn’t letting the news bring her spirits down.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” Navratilova said, according to The Times. “I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

Martina Navratilova, one of the greatest athletes in history, has been diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer. In addition, an unrelated form of breast cancer was discovered during exams. Both cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes. Thinking of you, @Martina ❤️ — TENNIS (@Tennis) January 2, 2023

A spokesperson from her team, who also recognized Navratilova’s tenacity and sheer determination, provided further details on her health.

“The cancer type is HPV and this particular type responds really well to treatment,” the representative said, according to People. It was also clarified that her breast cancer is “completely unrelated to the throat cancer. Both of these cancers are in their early stages.”

Navratilova is stepping back from her career and focusing on her recovery. (RELATED: Family Of Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Reveals His Late-Stage Cancer Diagnosis)

Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:)

Xoxoxo — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 2, 2023

“Martina won’t be covering the Aussie Open for Tennis Channel from their studio, but hopes to be able to join in from time to time by Zoom,” her rep said.

This is not the first cancer scare the 66-year-old dual American-Czech citizen has faced. Navratilova was given the all-clear after defeating breast cancer 13 years ago. She is often considered to be the greatest player in the history of Wimbledon and is admired by fans across the globe who have shown an outpouring of love and support since hearing the news of her diagnosis.