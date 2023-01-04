REPORT: Ashley Olsen Secretly Got Married Days Before The New Year

Famous actress Ashley Olsen, child star from the 90s sitcom “Full House” reportedly secretly married artist Louis Eisner on Dec. 28.

The wedding ceremony and reception were reportedly very intimate, with only a few dozen guests in attendance, according to Page Six. The lovebirds tied the knot at a private Bel-Air home and kept every detail of their celebration under wraps leading up to their big day. Olsen and Eisner are known to be an intensely private couple and rarely make public appearances, according to Page Six.

#AshleyOlsen and longtime boyfriend #LouisEisner were married last week in a secret ceremony https://t.co/iqctIKzUM4 — ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 5, 2023

The couple managed to keep the press away from their wedding day and were able to enjoy the milestone moment without interference, according to Page Six.

There have been no reports describing the decor elements that highlighted the wedding, or the food that was served. The details surrounding the fashion worn by the couple when they walked down the aisle have not yet been revealed.

The guest count was small in numbers but that didn’t impact the scope of the couples’ celebration. A source close to the situation said guests enjoyed the festivities and “it went late with 50 people or so total,” according to Page Six. (RELATED: Groom Aggressively Tackles Bride With Cake And The Internet Is Outraged)

Ashley Olsen Just Got Married in Secrethttps://t.co/AJozLwBrHg — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) January 5, 2023

Olsen and Eisner have known each other for several years and officially started dating in 2017.

They recently made their very first public appearance together when they appeared on the red carpet for a celebration in honor of Young Eisner Scholars. The organization was founded by attorney Eric Eisner, Louis’ father, who once was the head of the David Geffen Company, according to Page Six.

Olsen’s twin sister Mary-Kate has also remained tight-lipped about the nuptials and hasn’t shared any information online.

Olsen and Eisner have not yet released any wedding photos to social media.