Biden ‘Working Out The Details’ To Go To Southern Border

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he has the “intention” to go to the southern border when he visits Mexico City from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10 for the North American Leaders’ Summit (NALS).

Biden confirmed he would be making the trip to the border, and that he’s “working out the details now,” while speaking to reporters outside of Air Force One on his return trip from Kentucky.

When he got back to the White House, Biden said he wanted to see “peace and security” and is “going to see what’s going on” at the border. He said he’ll give a speech on the topic Thursday.

Biden has not gone to the border since 2008 when he drove by as vice president, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in 2021.

Customs and Border Patrol has experienced record-breaking numbers of illegal migrant encounters during Biden’s presidency, with 2.3 million encounters recorded in fiscal year 2022. (RELATED: Here’s How Many Migrants Have Crossed The Southern Border Under Biden — That We Know Of)

Republicans have repeatedly called on Biden to visit the border, but the White House has called border visits “political stunts.” In December, Biden said he had “more important things going on” than visiting the border ahead of a trip to Arizona.

Biden will meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at NALS in Mexico City, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

“The NALS will be an opportunity for President Biden, Prime Minister Trudeau, and the President of Mexico to promote a common vision for North America with concrete initiatives that will address climate and environmental challenges; increase North America’s competitiveness; protect the health and safety of our citizens; jointly respond to irregular migration in the region; and advance diversity, equity, and inclusion as well,” she said.