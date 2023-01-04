Mark Castley: Leading the Way in Luxury Real Estate With LuxuryProperty.com

Due to the steady inflow of international investors and tenants, the value of properties in crucial luxury areas has been dramatically rising. This has offered a platform for real estate agents to handle the demand. LuxuryProperty.com, a luxury brokerage company in Dubai, is an excellent example of a luxury real estate company that has been on the lead to ensure clients get the best value from their investments.

Mark Castley is the CEO of Luxuryproperty.com, a brokerage company connecting local and international clients to the most exclusive properties in Dubai and globally. He has over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry and has coached and mentored high-performing teams to high levels worldwide. Mark focuses a lot of attention on ensuring all agents have incredible product knowledge and can offer the best possible service.

At times, you may not be certain where your true passion in life lies. Mark began with a football career that did not work out for him. At 16, his father connected him with real estate companies, where he worked as a tea boy to the office manager of a real estate company. While working in the office, Mark discovered the real estate industry was his true passion. This prompted him to join LuxuryProperty.com as a sales director in September 2021. Currently, Mark is influencing the industry in several international markets such as Miami, Orlando, Doha, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, and London.

Mark developed Luxuryproperty.com as a thought leader in the industry and is at par with the best international realty brands. He says they scaled to these heights by working as a team, and he has committed to teaching his employees the best way to deal with clients. “Taking care of clients in a way they want and expect us to, the service and bond that we build make us unique,” Mark adds.

Mark also has faced numerous challenges in scaling Luxuryproperty.com to the top tier, and his greatest hurdle was understanding how different cultures operate in Dubai. He hails from Liverpool, and the culture in Liverpool is very different from the culture in Dubai. Mark reminisces about a time he had a deal with a client that was canceled at the last minute. While buying the property, the client took out his compass to see if the property was Vastu compliant, and he backed out of the deal, which was at the contract stage, at the last minute. This was devastating, but Mark overcame this challenge by learning and adapting to different cultures.

Mark wants other aspiring real estate entrepreneurs to know the journey in the industry will take work. He says constant learning in your first years in the industry will be the foundation of your excellence in the real estate industry. Additionally, Mark emphasizes time management as a great asset in the industry. He advises that you should have one structured day each week, and you will be guaranteed success in the real estate business.

Through constant dedication and teamwork, Luxuryproperty.com is confident in delivering exceptional services to its clients, emphasizing professionalism, and discretion. They are dedicated to providing the best in luxury living, and they hope to expand their brand into an international super force with offices in New York, London, Miami, and worldwide.