‘Catastrophic’: Chuck Todd Invokes Jan. 6 While Discussing Speaker Stalemate

NBC News Political Director Chuck Todd brought up the certification of the Electoral College on Jan. 6, 2025, Thursday while discussing the deadlocked effort to elect a speaker of the House.

“Jan. 6 in the year after a presidential election is the day they essentially certify the Electoral College,” Todd told NBC News host Vicky Nguyen. “If we were in this exact same moment, and this were 2025 instead of 2023, with no House of Representatives, they wouldn’t be able to certify the vote. There is no House of Representatives right now that is active with no speaker of the House.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Hammers GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw For Calling McCarthy’s Opponents ‘Terrorists’)

WATCH:

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to garner the 218 votes necessary to secure the speakership for the seventh time Thursday, with 19 Republicans voting for Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida while Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz voted “present” and Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida casting his vote for former President Donald Trump.

“Members are still members-elect. They don’t get their email, you know, but the point is, if you’re asking, what does this mean, a nonfunctioning House of Representatives in a moment of crisis would be catastrophic and again, you asked me for an example,” Todd said. “I give you tomorrow’s anniversary, Jan. 6. If this … if we were in this exact same position two years from now, we would not be able to certify the presidential election.”

McCarthy offered additional concessions to the holdouts, including proposed rule changes, offering seats on the powerful House Rules Committee and agreed to not meddle in some Republican primaries. McCarthy also agreed to hold votes on several items of legislation, including term limits for members of Congress.

