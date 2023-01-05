Worst Proposal Ever Caught On Video. You Might Die Of Cringe Watching This.

Witnesses caught the most uncomfortable proposal of all time on video.

The footage, shared Monday on social media, shows the moment a man stopped a huge New Year’s Eve party in Hawaii to propose to a woman who is apparently the “love of his life.” The woman reluctantly walked up to join the man on stage, looking awkwardly at the other partygoers the whole time.

Once on stage, the man talked about how important Hawaii is to him, as the woman seemingly turned her head away from anyone and everyone watching them.

“I wanna say I’m crazy in love with you,” he told the woman, before getting down on one knee.

The woman, whose eyebrows could reach the upper atmosphere because she was either so shocked or totally mortified by the proposal, stood uncomfortably, peering at the man and the ring as he asked her to marry him. “It’s a simple yes or no,” he prompted as she stood silently.

Thankfully, she laughed at the prompt before saying, “Yes,” although her tone suggested there was a question mark at the end of her answer.

Witnesses shared another clip of the couple after the proposal, alleging the two “immediately started fighting.” What the woman was saying in the clip is fairly unclear, but at one moment she appeared to mouth, “Why would you do that?”

Folks in the comments appeared largely against public proposals, as they should be. The days of massive public proposals, especially party and restaurant proposals, are long behind us. Let's just hope they don't make a comeback like heroin chic or low-rise jeans.

