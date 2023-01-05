‘I Just Want To Be A Good F*cking Actor’: Marvel Star Pushes Back Against Comparisons To The Rock

Actor Dave Bautista has a number of projects on the go in 2023, and is pushing back against anyone comparing him to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Bautista’s biceps and rugged exterior, along with the types of roles he has taken on in recent months, caused many to compare him to Johnson, but he’s not having it. The actor shunned the idea of being “the next Rock,” and insisted he’s paving his own path in the world of entertainment, rather than following in Johnson’s footsteps, according to his Jan. 4 interview with GQ.

Before he shifted to acting, Bautista’s roots were in the WWE, but the actor says that’s where his similarities with Johnson end. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said, according to GQ. “I just want to be a good f*cking actor. A respected actor.”

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star confirms the forthcoming “Volume 3” will be his final turn as the Marvel superhero.https://t.co/2xivkKyj5T — TMZ (@TMZ) January 5, 2023

Bautista insisted that he is an entirely new action star. He is prominently featured in a number of Netflix movies and is becoming more widely recognized as an actor. He appeared as YouTuber Duke Cody in “Glass Onion,” and will appear again in February with the release of “A Knock at the Cabin,” according to GQ.

Bautista’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise will give fans an opportunity to tune in as the star takes on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” in May. His role in “Dune: Part Two” was vastly expanded and Bautista will once again appear on the big screen as part of that presentation in November, according to GQ. (RELATED: Edward Norton Discovers Pocahontas Is Part Of His Family Lineage)

Dave Bautista says he never wanted to be ‘the next Rock’ pic.twitter.com/9ufO9kK38q — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) January 5, 2023

He has had the privilege of working with famous directors Denis Villeneuve, Rian Johnson, Sam Mendes and James Gunn.

“I’m afraid of things,” Bautista told GQ. “I’m nervous about things. But I can force myself to do things that make me uncomfortable, because I know I’m not gonna get anywhere if I don’t.”

“I may cringe after the fact, but I’m not going to let that fear hold me back.”