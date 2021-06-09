REPORT: Madelyn Cline Will Be In ‘Knives Out 2’

Madelyn Cline will reportedly star in “Knives Out 2.”

According to Deadline, the superstar of Netflix’s hit series “Outer Banks” will join the cast of the sequel to the 2019 film with Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson and Edward Norton have also all joined the cast of the sequel, according to the same report.

Plot details for the film aren’t known at this time other than Craig returning as Blac, and production will begin at some point this summer.

With Cline now in the cast, you’re looking at a bonafide A-list of talent.

One of the first things I said when I saw “Outer Banks” in the spring of 2020 was that Cline was going to be a massive star.

That was obvious to anyone with eyes. Despite the fact nobody knew who she was when the series premiered, she literally blew up overnight.

She went from having next to zero social media presence to having millions of Instagram followers in a matter of days.

Now, she’s getting a role in one of the most highly-anticipated films in recent memory. Yeah, I think it’s more than fair to say Cline has officially arrived on the scene.

Keep checking back for the latest info on “Knives Out 2” as we have it. Seeing as how great the first one was, I fully expect the sequel to also be awesome.