REPORT: Mom Of 3 Vanishes After Missing Flight On New Year’s Day

A mom of three from Massachusetts vanished after failing to make a flight to Washington, D.C., on New Year’s Day, officials say.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early on New Year’s Day at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, as she prepared to leave for Washington, D.C., on a work trip, NBC News Boston 10 reported. Walshe was scheduled to take a ride share from her home to Logan Airport, but authorities have not been able to confirm whether she actually took the ride share or not, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley told the outlet.

“At this point it’s a missing person investigation,” Quigley stated. “We’re just trying to locate Ana and get her home safely. We have nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal.”

Right Now: The State Police Special Emergency Response Team and a local police regional police team are searching an area adjacent to Route 3A behind Stop and Shop. This is related to the Ana Walshe case- the Cohasset woman missing since Sunday. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/1WElvtMJuh — Mary Saladna (@MaryWCVB) January 6, 2023

Authorities have not been able to locate a digital footprint for Walshe since she disappeared and are coordinating with police in Washington, D.C., in an effort to find the mother of three. Police have already done a K9 search around Walshe’s home and the nearby area, the outlet stated. (RELATED: Security Guard Discovers Body Of Missing Woman In Parked Car)

A fire broke out at the Walshe’s former home in Cohasset last week, but police say it’s too early to determine whether it is connected to her disappearance, NBC 10 reported.

“Obviously, we’re going to look at everything here – (it’s a) very strange coincidence, but we have the Fire Marshal’s Office and our detectives will be assigned here to investigate this fire,” Quigley told WHDH news. “The focus right now is trying to locate her,” Chief Quigley added, NBC 10 reported. “Whether she just needed a little break or time out. If that’s the case we’re just looking for her to call — all it takes is a phone call to let us know she’s okay.”

Attention #NewsMedia There will be a media availability with Cohasset Police tomorrow morning 01/06/2023 at 10 A.M. inside the Cohasset Emergency Operations Center regarding the recent missing person case: https://t.co/aVDHvObFsF Please email kayla@jgpr.net for directions. — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) January 6, 2023

“Ana is a remarkable woman,” her friend Peter Kirby said, according to NBC 10. “She’s a powerful executive, she’s a loving mom, she’s just loving wife, she’s one of the most remarkable humans we know, and we’ve very scared. We miss her a lot and we’re just praying for her to be safe.”

Police are asking the “broader community” to be on the lookout for Walshe.