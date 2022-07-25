Security Guard Discovers Body Of Missing Mom In Parked Car

Missing Texas woman Christina Powell, last seen on July 5, was discovered dead in her car at a San Antonio parking lot Saturday morning.

Powell’s body was discovered when a security guard smelled a pungent odor coming from a car that had been parked for over a week, My San Antonio reported.

The guard discovered Powell’s decomposing body and immediately called the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), who responded around 7 a.m. on July 23, My San Antonio reported.

Identification was found inside the car which allowed the police to tentatively identify Powell, the outlet reported.

The SAPD stated that the Missing Persons Unit, Special Victims Unit and Homicide Units were all investigating the case however, no indication of foul play has yet been found, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Youtubers Find Body Of Man Who Was Missing For Almost 2 Decades)

Claudia Mobley, the deceased’s mother, reported her missing on July 6 after a police officer visited their home, news.com.au reported. Until Saturday morning, the police had no updates on the case despite the ongoing investigation spanning more than two weeks, Fox News reported.

“I felt like she was going, I believed she was going to work — and I think she felt like she was going to work,” Mobley said according to news.com.au.

Powell left behind her smart phone, smart watch and medication before disappearing on July 5, Fox News reported.

“All credible leads are being followed up on and investigated,” the SAPD told Fox News.