‘Terminator’ Franchise Star Earl Boen Dead At 81

Famous actor Earl Boen, best known for his recurring role as criminal psychologist Dr. Peter Silberman in the “Terminator” franchise, died at the age of 81 on Thursday.

A family member confirmed Boen passed away in Hawaii, but did not confirm his cause of death nor disclose any specifics regarding the condition of his health at the time of his passing, according to TMZ. Boen had a long career in the world of entertainment, and racked up credits in a number of successful films.

Earl Boen, Actor in ‘The Terminator’ Movies, Dies at 81 https://t.co/ptw7RnojGt — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2023

The famous actor appeared in several 80s films including “Battle Beyond the Stars,” “The Man with Two Brains,” and “Alien Nation.” Fans also tuned in to see the star in “Naked Gun 33 1/3 The Final Insult” in 1994 as well as the 2000 film “Nutty Professor II: The Klumps,” according to TMZ.

Terminator star Earl Boen has died at the age of 81. https://t.co/MSFSLxXU0f — Metro (@MetroUK) January 6, 2023



He also possessed a talent for voice acting and was recognized for voicing “Beyonder,” “LeChuck,” and “Benares,” according to Behind The Voice Actors. (RELATED: REPORT: At Least 10 Injured As Gunfire Erupts While Rapper Records Music Video)

Boen is survived by his wife, Cathy.

Details surrounding Boen’s cause of death, and arrangements for mourning his loss have not yet been conveyed to the public.