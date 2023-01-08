Homeowner Fatally Shoots 13-Year-Old Who Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars

A Washington, D.C., homeowner fatally shot a 13-year-old boy after he allegedly began breaking into cars.

The incident unfolded around 3:56 a.m., in the 1000 block of Quincy Street when Metropolitan police officers were called to respond to a shooting, according to authorities. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found 13-year-old Karon Blake with gunshot wounds, according to police. Blake was immediately taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said a homeowner heard noises outside and claimed to see someone breaking into cars. Authorities said the homeowner and teen had an “interaction” before the homeowner fired his legally owned firearm. Police reportedly said there was no indication that Blake had a weapon on his person, Fox 5 DC reported.

#FOX5DC AT 6:30 AND 7 4 a.m.: A homeowner on Quincy St NE sees car break-ins, tells police he confronted a 13-year-old Karon Blake & shot him during confrontation. Police say the homeowner performed CPR til they arrived. Karon Blake later died. I’m live from where it happened. pic.twitter.com/IaJFjy6ElF — David Kaplan (@DKaplanFox5DC) January 7, 2023

The homeowner reportedly immediately began CPR on the boy until authorities arrived. (RELATED: Police Looking For Man Caught On Camera Shooting Armed Robber, Returning Stolen Money)

Authorities said the homeowner is cooperating but the investigation remains ongoing.

Police said during their investigation a car that had previously been reported stolen was found on Quincy Street and is believed to have been used by the teen, according to the report.

Authorities say Blake likely didn’t act alone and that two other juveniles were likely involved, Fox 5 DC reported. One neighbor told the outlet that the two other teens tried to flee the scene in a car but ran through an alley on foot to escape.

The Daily Caller has reached out to police for more information.