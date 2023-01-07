Police Looking For Man Caught On Camera Shooting Armed Robber, Returning Stolen Money

Police are looking for an armed customer caught on camera fatally shooting an armed robber and returning stolen money to customers at a Houston restaurant.

The armed robber allegedly robbed Ranchito Taqueria late Thursday night just before 11:30 p.m., according to KHOU 11. The robber then allegedly demanded customers’ wallets and money.

UPDATE: Surveillance photos of the male (and his vehicle) wanted for questioning in this fatal shooting of a robbery suspect last night (Jan. 5). Know the man’s ID? Call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600. He is not charged at this time. More info at https://t.co/ldFdhIXy1g#hounews https://t.co/CIqpLEQmmM pic.twitter.com/FrL42qkjxu — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 6, 2023

“The robbery suspect came into the store and was wearing masks and gloves,” Houston Police Department Lt. Wilkens said, according to the outlet. “He had a plastic pistol possibly an airsoft or possibly a little BB pistol.”

An armed customer pulled his own handgun and shot the suspect multiple times, killing him, according to a news release by Houston Police. The shooter and the victims of the robbery left the scene before police arrived. (RELATED: Florida Cops Support Man Who Used AK-47 To Deal With Home Invasion)

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking towards the door after collecting money from customers. The armed customer then appears to shoot the robber from his booth and collects the money the robber allegedly stole.

This is what happens when you try to rob a taqueria in Houston😬 pic.twitter.com/lu7eoSTSsU — TXDeplorable (@Texas_Made956) January 7, 2023

Nobody else in the restaurant was injured during the shooting, reported KHOU 11. Police have not charged the armed customer at this time.