Police Looking For Man Caught On Camera Shooting Armed Robber, Returning Stolen Money

Shooting

Screenshot/Twitter/@Texas_Made956

Taylor Giles Contributor
Police are looking for an armed customer caught on camera fatally shooting an armed robber and returning stolen money to customers at a Houston restaurant.

The armed robber allegedly robbed Ranchito Taqueria late Thursday night just before 11:30 p.m., according to KHOU 11. The robber then allegedly demanded customers’ wallets and money.

“The robbery suspect came into the store and was wearing masks and gloves,” Houston Police Department Lt. Wilkens said, according to the outlet. “He had a plastic pistol possibly an airsoft or possibly a little BB pistol.”

An armed customer pulled his own handgun and shot the suspect multiple times, killing him, according to a news release by Houston Police. The shooter and the victims of the robbery left the scene before police arrived. (RELATED: Florida Cops Support Man Who Used AK-47 To Deal With Home Invasion)

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking towards the door after collecting money from customers. The armed customer then appears to shoot the robber from his booth and collects the money the robber allegedly stole.

Nobody else in the restaurant was injured during the shooting, reported KHOU 11. Police have not charged the armed customer at this time.

 