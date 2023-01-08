Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Elderly Couple At Retirement Community

A suspect has been arrested in the murder of an elderly couple that was found dead in the home in a Florida retirement community on New Year’s Eve.

Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, was arrested on a charge of vehicle theft and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80, after she was discovered driving the car of the two victims in Savannah, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

Police release a photo of the person of interest following the murders of a Mount Dora couple. 50-year-old Vickie Lynn Williams of Savannah, Georgia, was arrested for vehicle theft. She is awaiting extradition to Florida. @fox35orlando Story link: https://t.co/x5FpxrhK4G pic.twitter.com/8WQQElMLlA — Amy Kaufeldt FOX 35 (@Fox35Amy) January 5, 2023



The Getmans were found murdered in their Mount Dora retirement home of 20 years on New Year’s Eve after a concerned neighbor contacted the community’s security after finding the couple’s garage door opened, according to Fox 35. Upon further investigation, security found the couple dead and contacted police. (RELATED: ‘Wish I Could Take It Back’: Man ‘In Shock’ After Allegedly Murdering Elderly Neighbors Over Laundry Dispute)

Williams had allegedly been spotted in the retirement community three times that day and escorted out by security, but was somehow able to return later where she was seen knocking on residents’ doors, the outlet reported.

“What went wrong? Because it definitely seems like there are some gaps in security with this neighborhood,” State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, observed per Fox 35 News.

Williams was appointed a public defender but Albert Yonfa, a partner with Orlando law firm NeJame Law, imagines she will get a new lawyer to represent her by her next court appearance on Jan. 30

“These types of murder cases are very serious and there’s every likelihood the state may seek the death penalty. There’s very specialized attorneys who handle these death penalty cases,” he stated.