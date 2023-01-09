McCarthy May Have Won But The Establishment Took A Loss

Republican California Rep. Kevin McCarthy won a 15-round battle to become the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean “the establishment” is back in control of Congress.

House Freedom Caucus members highlighted several reasons why the American people should be worried about a McCarthy-led House during impassioned speeches arguing for members to vote against him. From Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, the central theme seemed to be that Americans can’t trust McCarthy because of his dependency on corporate donors and issues with moves McCarthy made in the past.

Gaetz tweeted on Jan. 5 that he would not be voting for Kevin McCarthy because he “resent[s] the extent to which he [McCarthy] utilizes the lobbyists and special interests to dictate how political decisions, policy decisions, and leadership decisions are made.” Gaetz said the members of the House Freedom Caucus opposing McCarthy had “zero trust in him.” (RELATED: GOP Infighting Hits Fever Pitch Ahead Of Speaker Vote)

I will not be voting for Kevin McCarthy. I resent the extent to which he utilizes the lobbyists and special interests to dictate how political decisions, policy decisions, and leadership decisions are made. We have zero trust in him. pic.twitter.com/o53UhpDre2 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 6, 2023

Even McCarthy’s mentor, former Republican California Rep. Bill Thomas (who criticized former President Donald Trump and his supporters on Jan. 6), ripped McCarthy as a liar in The New Yorker magazine before McCarthy eventually won his speaker bid.

“The Kevin McCarthy who is now, at this time, in the House isn’t the Kevin McCarthy I worked with. At least from outward appearances. You never know what’s inside, really,” Thomas told the magazine. “Kevin basically is whatever you want him to be. He lies. He’ll change the lie if necessary. How can anyone trust his word? At some point, you have to look at where you started and how you got to where you are, and I would ask you, How do you feel about yourself? I know what his answer would be, but it wouldn’t be the truth.”

McCarthy’s critics have also highlighted his support for sending billions in aid to Ukraine while the U.S. border remains open and unprotected. As of Dec. 21, the U.S. government has given Ukraine $100 billion in U.S. taxpayer money since February 2022, according to Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie. In the past, McCarthy has supported sending billions of dollars to fund Ukraine’s war efforts against Russia, including voting with other Republicans in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate to send $40 billion to Ukraine in May 2022.

When Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated McCarthy for winning his bid for speaker, he asked for “continued support” in Ukraine’s war. But, McCarthy told Punchbowl News in October that Ukraine would find it harder to receive aid in a Republican-controlled House.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine. They just won’t do it,” McCarthy said. “It’s not a free blank check. And then there’s the things [the Biden administration] is not doing domestically. Not doing the border and people begin to weigh that.”

McCarthy added, “Ukraine is important, but at the same time it can’t be the only thing they do and it can’t be a blank check.”

Shortly after McCarthy’s bold stance on more Ukrainian aid, CNN reported that McCarthy was working “behind the scenes to reassure national security leaders in his conference that he wasn’t planning to abandon Ukraine aid and was just calling for greater oversight of any federal dollars.”

“McCarthy told key Republican national security committee members – some of whom reached out to McCarthy – that his comments that Ukraine wouldn’t get a ‘blank check’ in a Republican majority were being taken out of context,” CNN said.

But former detractors like Gaetz are now telling Republicans to give McCarthy’s speakership a chance after 20 members (including Gaetz) successfully tied their votes to McCarthy for necessary House rules reforms. (RELATED: House Passes Rules Package. Here’s What Conservatives Won)

Gaetz told Fox News on Sunday that it was “absolutely” worth it to go 15 rounds to elect a speaker.

“We got concessions that really were being rejected as early as Monday– when it comes to being able to read legislation 72 hours before its adoption, individual appropriations bills. Ultimately what we negotiated ensures that we will never again have a circumstance like this Omnibus spending legislation because bills will have to comport to a single subject, there will be [germane] requirements on amendments. And so, it’s going to be an open process, a transparent process. I’m thrilled at where the House of Representatives is today,” Gaetz said.

Matt Gaetz: “Taking four days to elect the Speaker and ensure we have a fighting force that is going to check the Biden Administration was absolutely worth it.”pic.twitter.com/tNaDSGcePI — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 8, 2023

He said McCarthy’s concessions worked to “democratize power to the membership,” including by putting Conservative members from the House Freedom Caucus on the House Rules and Appropriations Committee.

Republicans in the House voted Monday to pass the rules package, which included restoring the ‘motion to vacate’ rules removed under former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The rules reforms will also freeze Congressional spending, ending the ability to pass another Omnibus spending bill, and form a Judiciary subcommittee to focus on the federal government’s alleged increased targeting of U.S. citizens.

Massie, who supported McCarthy in all 15 votes, said he would be on the new Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government under the House Judiciary Committee, telling Tucker Carlson if “there’s something fishy going on,” he’s going to tell the American people.

“You are going to have to trust the people that are put on this committee, and I’ll tell you what, if there’s something fishy going on, I’ll come out of the SCIF and tell you, but a lot of it will be behind closed doors, it will be classified information,” Massie told Carlson. “If we find anything illegal or unconstitutional, we will bring it forward.”

McCarthy celebrated the new House rules package passing, saying “that the best ideas win.”

Rules that:

→ Empower members to debate

→ Increase transparency

→ Reopen Congress to We the People Are replacing rules that:

→ Silenced representative’s voices

→ Kept deal-making hidden behind closed doors

→ Allowed for unconstitutional proxy voting — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 10, 2023

“Congress has been broken for a long time. Over the years, a concentration of power within the Speaker’s Office has kept lawmakers on the legislative sidelines. Lawmaking should be open to all members—not just a select few—so that the best ideas win,” he tweeted.

McCarthy said the new rules will “empower members to debate, increase transparency, [and] reopen Congress to We the People.”