Satanic Temple Announces 2023 Conference In Boston. Masks Are Required

The Satanic Temple (TST) has announced its 2023 conference in Boston, noting attendees will be required to wear masks.

“Attendees must wear an N-95, KN-95, or disposable surgical mask. Gaiters, bandanas, and cloth masks will not be allowed,” according to a statement on the organization’s official website.

“SatanCon,” also dubbed “Hexenacht in Boston,” is dedicated to Boston mayor Michelle Wu for her allegedly “unconstitutional efforts to keep TST out of Boston’s public spaces,” according to the group’s website. German for “witches night,” Hexennacht will mark the 10-year anniversary of the Satanic Temple, according to Fox News.

Do you have your tickets yet? Don’t miss out on the largest Satanic gathering in history! Tickets available now at https://t.co/d4zWBS1zJC pic.twitter.com/lFLITmUEoA — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) December 30, 2022



Wu allegedly refused multiple times to allow the group to offer a satanic invocation ahead of a City Council meeting, prompting TST to file a lawsuit against the city of Boston in 2021. The city also reportedly denied TST’s request to fly a flag at City Hall during “Satan Appreciation Week” in July of the same year, saying it was not taking applications to raise flags at the site. (RELATED: Satanic Temple Sues Pennsylvania School District After ‘Satan Club’ Gets Shot Down)

“When government officials are able to impose arbitrary restrictions on claims of conscience, or to abridge the civic capacities of some based on their religious identity, we fail to be a free, democratic republic,” the organization’s co-founder, Lucien Greaves, wrote in response at the time, according to AP News.

TST’s mission is “to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense and justice, and be directed by the human conscience to undertake noble pursuits,” according to the group’s website.

SatanCon is set to run from April 28 to April 30, 2023. “Attendees will enjoy lectures and panels presented by our campaigns and congregations as well as evening entertainment and a Satanic Marketplace,” TST’s website announced.