Eddie Murphy Dragged Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Right Into The Golden Globes

Eddie Murphy mocked Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old legendary actor took a jab at Smith for slapping Chris Rock across the face after storming the stage during the 2022 Oscars. “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind,” Murphy said.

“There’s a blueprint, and I followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, it’s three things,” he went on to say. “You just do these three things: Pay your taxes. Mind your business … And keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Eddie Murphy shares three pieces of advice for up-and-comers in the industry: 1) Pay your taxes.

2) Mind your business.

Murphy perfectly imitated Smith’s delivery of the sentence by raising his voice and gesturing in the same manner that Smith did. He mimicked Smith’s on-stage tantrum word-for-word and to absolute perfection. The crowd erupted in roaring laughter after his flawless execution and perfectly packaged mockery.

The cameras panned the crowd and a number of celebrities could be seen in absolute hysterics after the joke that came at Smith’s expense. The crowd rose to their feet and gave Murphy a standing ovation as he left the stage. (RELATED: ‘He Was So Thin’: Charmaine Bingwa Didn’t Recognize Will Smith After His Transformation For New Role)

The “Saturday Night Live” alum and “Beverly Hills Cop” legend was called to the stage to be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.” He started off with a subdued speech that reflected on his four decades in the entertainment industry before he leaned into his comedic side and made fun of Smith’s chaotic Oscars behavior.