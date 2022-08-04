‘200 People’: Jennifer Coolidge Says ‘MILF’ Role In ‘American Pie’ Was A Great Boon To Her Sex Life

Actress Jennifer Coolidge told Variety that playing a “MILF” in the hit-comedy “American Pie” got her a lot of sex.

Coolidge, 60, portrayed Stifler’s mom, Jeanine, in the iconic American movie, and apparently it came with a whole host of benefits. “You know, I got a lot of play being a MILF, and I got a lot of sexual action from ‘American Pie,'” Coolidge told the outlet in an interview shared Wednesday. “There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with!”

Aside from the 1999 comedy, Coolidge has at least 125 credits to her name, dating all the way back to 1993 when she appeared on “Seinfeld” as a masseuse, according to her IMDB. Since then, you may know her from “Legally Blonde,” Variety noted.

Jennifer Coolidge on the benefits of being a MILF in #AmericanPie: “There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with!” https://t.co/FhlBAoU12a pic.twitter.com/8aUeuzmgEB — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2022

Most recently, Coolidge starred in the superb ensemble HBO Max series “The White Lotus,” Variety reported. The show is currently filming its second season and is set to premiere in October, the outlet reported in a separate article. (RELATED: Step Aside OnlyFans, This ‘Stranger Things’ Star Made An X-Rated Music Video)

Coolidge is only one of six from the main cast returning in the second season, according to Variety. She’ll be joined by “The Sopranos” actor Michael Imperoli, “Parks and Rec’s” Aubrey Plaza and English actor Tom Hollander, the outlet reported.